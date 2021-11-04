Fuel Prices Drop After Tax Cut, Centre To Lose Rs 1.4 Lakh Crore A Year

In Delhi, petrol rates fell Rs 6.07 to 103.97, while diesel rates declined Rs 11.75 to Rs 86.67.

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Fuel prices were slashed on Thursday, November 4, across the country after the government reduced excise duty to bring down retail rates from record highs. The Centre's decision came on the eve of Diwali.

In the national capital, petrol rates fell Rs 6.07 to 103.97, while diesel rates declined Rs 11.75 to Rs 86.67, according to Indian Oil Corporation. Petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday had touched an all-time high of Rs 110.04 and Rs 98.42 per litre respectively in Delhi after seven straight hikes.

The step to cut excise duty on fuel prices will cost the government Rs 1.4 lakh crore annually.

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol currently costs 109.98 and diesel is sold at Rs 94.14 per litre. Petrol prices in Chennai moved below the Rs 102 per litre-mark and is currently sold at Rs 101.40 per litre; while diesel rate stood at 91.43. Among the four metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT.

Here Are The Petrol And Diesel Prices Across Metro Cities: