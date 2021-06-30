Petrol, Diesel Prices Unchanged On Wednesday

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices are unchanged across the metros on Wednesday, June 30, according to data from the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). In the national capital, petrol prices are steady at Rs 98.81 per litre and diesel rates are constant at Rs 89.18 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices stand at Rs 104.90 per litre and Rs 96.72 per litre respectively.

Petrol, diesel rates have been hiked 16 times this month. Currently, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states in India due to value-added tax. (Also Read:How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the latest petrol and diesel prices across the four metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 98.81 89.18 Mumbai 104.90 96.72 Chennai 99.80 93.72 Kolkata 98.64 92.03 Source: Indian Oil

The state-run oil marketing companies - Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with that of the global crude oil prices by taking into account any changes in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, oil prices extended the previous day's small gains after an industry report showed U.S crude stockpiles fell last week.

Brent crude was up 42 cents, or 0.6 per cent at $75.16 a barrel and U.S crude was up 53 cents, or 0.7 per cent at $73.51 a barrel.