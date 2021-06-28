Petrol, Diesel Prices Unchanged On Monday; Hover At All-Time Highs

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices are unchanged across the metros on Monday, June 28, according to data by the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). In the national capital, petrol prices are steady at Rs 98.46 per litre and diesel rates are constant at Rs 88.90 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol prices are at Rs 104.56 per litre and diesel rates are at Rs 96.42 per litre.

Petrol, diesel rates have been hiked 15 times this month. Currently, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states in India due to value-added tax. (Also Read:How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the latest petrol and diesel prices across the four metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 98.46 88.90 Mumbai 104.56 96.42 Chennai 99.49 93.46 Kolkata 98.30 91.75 Source: Indian Oil

The state-run oil marketing companies - Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with that of the global crude oil prices by taking into account any changes in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Meanwhile, oil prices climbed on Thursday after a sharp drawdown in U.S crude and gasoline stocks reinforced optimism of a quick recovery in fuel demand.

Brent crude futures rose 9 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $75.28 a barrel and U.S West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 6 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $73.14 a barrel.