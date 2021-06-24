Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Upto 26 Paise On Thursday

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked across the metros on Thursday, June 24, 2021, according to information provided by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). In New Delhi, the petrol prices have been increased by 26 paise from Rs 97.50 per litre to Rs 97.76 per litre and diesel prices have become dearer by 7 paise from Rs 88.23 per litre to Rs 88.30 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 103.89 per litre and diesel costs Rs 95.79 per litre. Fuel rates vary across the states in India due to value-added tax. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the latest petrol and diesel prices across the four metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 97.76 88.30 Mumbai 103.89 95.79 Chennai 98.88 92.89 Kolkata 97.63 91.15 Source: Indian Oil

The state-run oil marketing companies - IOC, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with that of the global crude oil prices by taking into account any changes in foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Meanwhile, oil prices climbed on Thursday after a sharp drawdown in U.S crude and gasoline stocks reinforced optimism of a quick recovery in fuel demand and on doubts about the future of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that could end U.S sanctions on Iranian crude exports.

Brent crude futures rose 9 cents, or 0.1 per cent to $75.28 a barrel and U.S West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 6 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $73.14 a barrel.