Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked On Tuesday; Petrol Above Rs 97 In Delhi

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked across the metros on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, according to information provided by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). In New Delhi, the petrol prices have been hiked by 28 paise from Rs 97.22 per litre to Rs 97.50 per litre and diesel prices were increased by 26 paise from Rs 87.97 per litre to Rs 88.23 per litre. In Mumbai, the revised petrol prices were Rs 103.63 per litre and diesel was priced at Rs 95.72 per litre. Fuel rates vary across the states in India due to value-added tax. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the latest petrol and diesel prices across the four metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 97.50 88.23 Mumbai 103.63 95.72 Chennai 98.65 92.83 Kolkata 97.38 91.08 Source: Indian Oil

The state-run oil marketing companies - IOC, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with that of the global crude oil prices by taking into account any changes in foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Meanwhile, crude dropped on Tuesday as investors cashed in on a recent rally, but market sentiment remained solid on hopes for a quick recovery in oil demand in the U.S and European markets and fading expectations for an early return of Iranian crude.

Brent crude futures for August eased 10 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $74.80 a barrel and U.S West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for July was at $73.44 a barrel, down 22 cents, or 0.3 per cent.