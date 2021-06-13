Fuel Prices Remain Unchanged Today

Petrol and Diesel Rate today in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai: Fuel prices remained unchanged

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: After two consecutive days of surge, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Sunday, June 13. Petrol price in Delhi is at Rs 96.12 per litre while diesel costs Rs 86.98 per litre in the national capital.

In the commercial capital of the country, Mumbai, where petrol prices had crossed the century mark earlier this month, it costs Rs 102.30 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 94.39 per litre. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value added tax. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the latest petrol and diesel prices across the four metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 96.12 86.98 Mumbai 102.30 94.39 Chennai 97.43 91.64 Kolkata 96.06 89.83 Source: Indian Oil

The state-run oil marketing companies - Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with that of the global crude oil prices by taking into account any changes in foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Rajasthan charges the highest VAT on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.