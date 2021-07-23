Petrol, Diesel Prices Steady Across Metros; Petrol Nears Rs 102 In Delhi

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the four metro cities for the sixth consecutive day on Friday, July 23. In Delhi, petrol prices were steady at Rs 101.84 per litre and diesel rates were unchanged at Rs 89.87 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, the petrol prices stood at Rs 107.83 per litre and diesel was Rs 97.45 per litre. (Also Read:How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Currently, among the four metros, petrol and diesel prices are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states in India due to value-added tax.

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 101.84 89.87 Mumbai 107.83 97.45 Chennai 102.49 94.39 Kolkata 102.08 93.02 Source: Indian Oil

Petrol and diesel rates are revised by state-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum on a daily basis, considering crude oil prices in the international markets and rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Meanwhile, oil prices slipped on Thursday after an unexpected rise in U.S crude oil inventories and as rising Covid-19 infections threaten demand, but prices held on to most of their gains from the previous session on expectations that supplies will remain tight through year-end.

Brent crude fell 11 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $72.12 a barrel and U.S West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 6 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $70.24 a barrel.