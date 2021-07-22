No Change In Petrol, Diesel Prices For Fifth Consecutive Day

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the four metro cities for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday, July 22. In Delhi, petrol prices were steady at Rs 101.84 per litre and diesel rates were unchanged at Rs 89.87 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, the petrol prices stood at Rs 107.83 per litre and diesel was Rs 97.45. (Also Read:How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Currently, among the four metros, petrol and diesel prices are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states in India due to value-added tax.

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 101.84 89.87 Mumbai 107.83 97.45 Chennai 102.49 94.39 Kolkata 102.08 93.02 Source: Indian Oil

Petrol and diesel rates are revised by state-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum on a daily basis, considering crude oil prices in the international markets and rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose more than 4 per cent on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as improved risk appetite provided support despite data showing an unexpected rise in U.S oil inventories.

Brent crude futures rose $2.88, or 4.2 per cent to settle at $72.23 a barrel and U.S West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $3.1, or 4.6 per cent, to settle at $70.30 a barrel.