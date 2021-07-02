Petrol Prices Hiked Across Metros On Friday, Diesel Unchanged

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol prices have been hiked across the metros after a gap of two days, on Friday, July 2, according to data from the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). In Delhi, petrol prices have been increased by 35 paise from Rs 98.81 per litre to Rs 99.16 per litre and in Mumbai, petrol has become dearer by 34 paise from Rs 104.90 per litre to Rs 105.24 per litre. Diesel prices have, however, been left unchanged.

Petrol, diesel rates have been hiked 16 times this month. Currently, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states in India due to value-added tax. (Also Read:How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the latest petrol and diesel prices across the four metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 99.16 89.18 Mumbai 105.24 96.72 Chennai 100.13 93.72 Kolkata 99.04 92.03 Source: Indian Oil

The state-run oil marketing companies - Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with that of the global crude oil prices by taking into account any changes in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Meanwhile, oil prices held steady on Friday after OPEC+ ministers delayed a meeting on output policy as the United Arab Emirates balked at a plan to add back 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in the second half of the year.

U.S West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 5 cents at $75.28 a barrel and brent crude futures inched up 4 cents to $75.88 a barrel.