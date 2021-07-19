Petrol, Diesel Rates Unchanged On Monday; Highest In Mumbai Among All Metros

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Monday, July 19 across the four metro cities for the second consecutive day. In Delhi, petrol prices were steady at Rs 101.84 per litre and diesel rates were unchanged at Rs 89.87 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, the petrol prices stood at Rs 107.83 per litre and diesel was at Rs 97.45. (Also Read:How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Currently, among the four metros, petrol and diesel prices are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states in India due to value-added tax.

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 101.84 89.87 Mumbai 107.83 97.45 Chennai 102.49 94.39 Kolkata 102.08 93.02 Source: Indian Oil

Petrol and diesel rates are revised by state-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum on a daily basis, considering crude oil prices in the international markets and rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Meanwhile, oil prices fell more than $1 a barrel on Monday, after the OPEC+ group of producers overcame internal divisions and agreed to boost output.

Brent crude was down $1.08, or 1.5 per cent, at $72.51 a barrel and U.S oil was down $1.01 cents, or 1.4 per cent, at $70.80 a barrel.