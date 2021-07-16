Petrol, Diesel Prices Unchanged On Friday; Petrol Nears Rs 102 In Kolkata

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol prices are unchanged across the metros on Friday, July 16, after touching new highs on the previous day. In the national capital, petrol rates are steady at Rs 101.54 per litre and diesel is constant at Rs 89.87 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices stand at Rs 107.54 per litre and Rs 97.45 per litre (Also Read:How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City)

Currently, among the four metros, fuel rates are the most expensive in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states in India due to value-added tax.

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 101.54 89.87 Mumbai 107.54 97.45 Chennai 102.23 94.39 Kolkata 101.74 93.02 Source: Indian Oil

Petrol and diesel prices are revised by state-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum on a daily basis, considering crude oil prices in the international markets and rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Meanwhile, oil prices fell by more than $1 a barrel on Thursday on expectations of more crude hitting the market after a compromise deal between leading OPEC producers and a surprisingly poor weekly reading on U.S fuel demand.

Brent crude settled 1.7 per cent lower at $73.47 a barrel and U.S West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled at $71.65 a barrel, down 2.2 per cent.