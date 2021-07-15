Petrol, Diesel Prices Touch New Highs; Petrol Above Rs 102 In Chennai

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol prices have touched new highs across the metros on Thursday, July 15, after a 2-day pause. In the national capital, petrol rates have been increased by 35 paise from Rs 101.19 per litre to Rs 101.54 per litre and diesel has become dearer by 15 paise from Rs 89.72 per litre to Rs 89.87 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, the revised petrol and diesel prices stand at Rs 107.54 per litre and Rs 97.45 per litre (Also Read:How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City)

Currently, among the four metros, fuel rates are the most expensive in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states in India due to value-added tax.

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 101.54 89.87 Mumbai 107.54 97.45 Chennai 102.23 94.39 Kolkata 101.74 93.02 Source: Indian Oil

Petrol and diesel prices are revised by state-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum on a daily basis, considering crude oil prices in the international markets and rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Meanwhile, oil prices dropped more than 2% Wednesday after major global oil producers came to a compromise about supply and after U.S data showed demand slacked off a bit in the most recent week.

Brent crude settled down $1.73 a barrel, or 2.26 per cent, at $74.76 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was off by $2.12, or 2.82 per cent, at $73.13 a barrel.