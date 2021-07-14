Petrol, Diesel Prices Unchanged On Wednesday; Petrol Above Rs 107 In Mumbai

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol prices are unchanged across the metros for the second straight day on Wednesday, July 14. In the national capital, petrol rates were steady at Rs 101.19 per litre and diesel was constant at Rs 89.72 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, the revised petrol and diesel prices stand at Rs 107.20 per litre and Rs 97.29 per litre (Also Read:How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City)

Currently, among the four metros, fuel rates are the most expensive in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states in India due to value-added tax.

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 101.19 89.72 Mumbai 107.20 97.29 Chennai 101.92 94.24 Kolkata 101.35 92.81 Source: Indian Oil

Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis by state-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum considering crude oil prices in the international markets and rupee-dollar exchange rate. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose more than 1 per cent on Tuesday, as tight supply and expectations of a further draw in U.S and global crude inventories provided support.

Brent crude rose $1.18, or 1.6 per cent, to $76.34 a barrel, while U.S West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.11, or 1.5 per cent, to $75.21 a barrel.