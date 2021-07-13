Petrol, Diesel Prices Unchanged On Tuesday; Petrol Above Rs 101 In Delhi

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol prices are unchanged across the metros on Tuesday, July 13. In the national capital, petrol rates were steady at Rs 101.19 per litre and diesel was constant at Rs 89.72 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, the revised petrol and diesel prices stand at Rs 107.20 per litre and Rs 97.29 per litre (Also Read:How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City)

Currently, petrol and diesel rates are the most expensive in Mumbai among the four metro cities of the country, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states in India due to value-added tax.

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 101.19 89.72 Mumbai 107.20 97.29 Chennai 101.92 94.24 Kolkata 101.35 92.81 Source: Indian Oil

Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis by state-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum considering crude oil prices in the international markets and rupee-dollar exchange rate. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Meanwhile, oil rose on Tuesday, recovering from the previous day's drop, as expectations of further declines in U.S crude inventories outweighed fears that spreading COVID-19 variants could derail a global economic recovery.

Brent crude for September climbed 25 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $75.41 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude for August was at $74.33 a barrel, up 23 cents, or 0.3 per cent.