Petrol Prices Hiked Up To 28 Paise; Diesel Cut Marginally

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol prices have been hiked across the metros on Monday July 12, after a day's pause. In the national capital, petrol rates were hiked by 28 paise from Rs 100.91 per litre to Rs 101.19 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. Diesel rates were, however, cut marginally in the four metros. In Mumbai, petrol prices have crossed the Rs 107 mark at Rs 107.20, up 27 paise compared to Rs 106.93 per litre (Also Read:How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City)

Currently, petrol and diesel rates are the most expensive in Mumbai among the four metro cities of the country, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states in India due to value-added tax.

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 101.19 89.72 Mumbai 107.20 97.29 Chennai 101.92 94.24 Kolkata 101.35 92.81 Source: Indian Oil

Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis by state-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum considering crude oil prices in the international markets and rupee-dollar exchange rate. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.