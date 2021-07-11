Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On July 11, 2021

Petrol And Diesel Rates Today In Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai: Fuel prices remain unchanged

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Sunday July 11, a day after they were hiked for the 38th time on July 10.

In the national capital, petrol rates were hiked by 35 paise from Rs 100.56 per litre to Rs 100.91 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation on July 10. Diesel rates were also increased by 26 paise from Rs 89.62 to Rs 89.88 per litre in Delhi. In Mumbai, petrol prices are almost near the Rs 107-mark at Rs 106.93 from Rs 106.59 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 97.46 per litre. (Also Read:How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City)

Currently, petrol and diesel rates are the most expensive in Mumbai among the four metro cities of the country, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states in India due to value-added tax.

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 100.91 89.88 Mumbai 106.93 97.46 Chennai 101.67 94.39 Kolkata 101.01 92.97 Source: Indian Oil

Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis by state-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum considering crude oil prices in the international markets and rupee-dollar exchange rate. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.