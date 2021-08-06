Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Steady On Friday

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the four metro cities for the 19th consecutive day on Friday, August 6. In the national capital, petrol prices were steady at Rs 101.84 per litre and diesel rates were unchanged at Rs 89.87 per litre, according to data by Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, petrol prices stood at Rs 107.83 per litre and diesel is retailed at Rs 97.45 per litre. (Also Read:How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Among the four metro cities, petrol and diesel prices are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax.

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum revise fuel rates on a daily basis, considering crude oil prices in the international markets and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol, diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am each day.

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 101.84 89.87 Mumbai 107.83 97.45 Chennai 102.49 94.39 Kolkata 102.08 93.02 Source: Indian Oil

Meanwhile, oil prices rose more than 1 per cent on Thursday on increasing Middle East tensions, but gains were capped as fresh restrictions to counter a surge in COVID-19 cases threatened the global energy demand recovery.

Brent crude oil futures rose 91 cents, or 1.3 per cent, to settle at $71.29 a barrel, after earlier dipping below $70 for the first time since July 21. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 94 cents, or 1.4 per cent, to settle at $69.09 a barrel.