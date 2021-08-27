Petrol, Diesel Prices Unchanged For Third Consecutive Day

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices are unchanged across the metros on Friday, August 27. In the national capital, petrol prices are unchanged at Rs 101.49 per litre and diesel rates are steady at Rs 88.92 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices are Rs 107.52 per litre and Rs 96.48 per litre respectively. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Among the four metro cities, petrol and diesel prices are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax (VAT).

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 101.49 88.92 Mumbai 107.52 96.48 Chennai 99.20 93.52 Kolkata 101.82 91.98 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise fuel rates on a daily basis, considering the crude oil prices in international markets and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol, diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am each day.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose on Friday, on track to post big gains for the week, on worries about near term supply disruptions as energy companies began shutting in production in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of a potential hurricane forecast to hit on the weekend.

U.S West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 16 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $67.58 a barrel and WTI is headed for a weekly gain of more than 8 per cent, which would be its strongest rise since early February