Petrol, Diesel Prices Cut By 15 Paise On Tuesday; Petrol Around Rs 101 In Delhi

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices have been cut marginally by up to 15 paise across the metros on Tuesday, August 24. In the national capital, petrol prices have been reduced by 15 paise from Rs 101.64 per litre to Rs 101.49 per litre and diesel rates have been cut by 15 paise from Rs 89.07 per litre to Rs 88.92 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices are at Rs 107.66 per litre and Rs 96.64 per litre respectively. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Among the four metro cities, petrol and diesel prices are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax (VAT).

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 101.49 88.92 Mumbai 107.52 96.48 Chennai 99.20 93.52 Kolkata 101.82 91.98 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise fuel rates on a daily basis, considering the crude oil prices in international markets and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol, diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am each day.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose more than 5 per cent on Monday as a weaker dollar and strong global equities markets boosted crude futures after seven sessions of declines.

Brent crude climbed $3.57, or 5.5 per cent, to end the session at $68.75 a barrel after touching its lowest since May 21 at $64.60 during the session.