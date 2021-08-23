Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged Across Metros

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices are untouched across the metros on Monday, August 23 post the marginal decline on the previous day. In the national capital, petrol prices are steady at Rs 101.64 per litre and diesel rates are unchanged at Rs 89.07 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices are at Rs 107.66 per litre and Rs 96.64 per litre respectively. (Also Read:How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Among the four metro cities, petrol and diesel prices are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax (VAT).

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 101.64 89.07 Mumbai 107.66 96.64 Chennai 99.32 93.66 Kolkata 101.93 92.13 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise fuel rates on a daily basis, considering the crude oil prices in international markets and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol, diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am each day.

Meanwhile, oil prices reversed out of a seven-day losing stretch on Monday as investors punted on crude at bargain levels.

Brent crude futures climbed 60 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $65.78 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for October rose 53 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $62.67 a barrel.