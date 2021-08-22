Petrol And Diesel Price Today August 22, 2021: Fuel Rates Fell In All Four Metros

Petrol and Diesel Rates Today in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai: Fuel rates fell across all cities

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol prices came down by 15 to 20 paise per litre while diesel prices also fell by 18 to 20 paise across the country. With this reduction, petrol prices in Delhi stood at Rs 101.64 while diesel was at Rs 89.07 per litre. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Among the four metro cities, petrol and diesel prices are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax (VAT).

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 101.64 89.07 Mumbai 107.66 96.64 Chennai 99.32 93.66 Kolkata 101.93 92.13 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise fuel rates on a daily basis, considering the crude oil prices in international markets and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol, diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am each day.