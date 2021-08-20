Petrol Prices Remain Unchanged For 24th Day, Diesel Cut Upto 25 Paise Per Litre

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Fuel prices remained unchanged across the four metros for the 34th straight day on Friday, August 20, 2021. However, the diesel prices have been cut by upto 25 paise across the metros for the third consecutive day. In the national capital, petrol prices were steady at Rs 101.84 per litre, whereas diesel rates were cut by 20 paise from Rs 89.47 per litre to Rs 89.27 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, the petrol prices stood unchanged at Rs 107.83 per litre, while the revised diesel rates were Rs 96.84 per litre. (Also Read:How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Among the four metro cities, petrol and diesel prices are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax (VAT).

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 101.84 89.27 Mumbai 107.83 96.84 Chennai 99.47 93.84 Kolkata 102.08 92.52 Source: Indian Oil Corporation

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum revise fuel rates on a daily basis, considering the crude oil prices in international markets and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol, diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am each day.

Meanwhile, oil prices came off three-month lows on Friday but were on track for a weekly decline of around 6 per cent as new lockdowns in countries with low vaccination rates facing surging cases of the Delta variant dimmed the outlook for fuel demand.

Brent crude futures rose 27 cents or 0.4 per cent to $66.72 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for September, due to expire on Friday, rose 35 cents or 0.5 per cent to $64.04 a barrel.