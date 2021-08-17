Petrol, Diesel Prices Unchanged On Tuesday

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Fuel prices remained unchanged in all the four metros for the 31st consecutive day on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. In the national capital, petrol prices were steady at Rs 101.84 per litre and diesel rates were unchanged at Rs 89.87 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, petrol prices stood at Rs 107.83 per litre, while diesel is retailed at Rs 97.45 per litre. (Also Read:How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Among the four metro cities, petrol and diesel prices are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax (VAT).

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 101.84 89.87 Mumbai 107.83 97.45 Chennai 99.47 94.39 Kolkata 102.08 93.02 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum revise fuel rates on a daily basis, considering the crude oil prices in international markets and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol, diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am each day.

Meanwhile, oil prices settled lower on Monday, paring steep losses on weak Chinese economic data after sources told Reuters that OPEC and its allies believe the markets do not need more oil than they plan to release in the coming months.

Brent crude settled down $1.08, or 1.5 per cent, at $69.51 a barrel and U.S oil fell by $1.15, or 1.7 per cent, to $67.29.