Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged for 29th Consecutive Day In Metros

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today: Fuel prices remained unchanged in all four metros

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Fuel prices remained unchanged in all the four metros for the 29th consecutive day on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Petrol prices, which were reduced in Chennai on Saturday, also remained static on Rs 99.47 per litre, thus making the fuel to cost the cheapest among all the four metros.

However, the fuel rates remained unchanged in the other metro cities of the country. In the national capital, petrol prices were steady at Rs 101.84 per litre and diesel rates were unchanged at Rs 89.87 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol prices stood at Rs 107.83 per litre, while diesel is retailed at Rs 97.45 per litre. (Also Read:How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Among the four metro cities, petrol and diesel prices are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax (VAT).

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 101.84 89.87 Mumbai 107.83 97.45 Chennai 99.47 94.39 Kolkata 102.08 93.02 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum revise fuel rates on a daily basis, considering the crude oil prices in international markets and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol, diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am each day.