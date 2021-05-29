Petrol, Diesel Prices At Record High, Petrol Crosses Rs 100 Mark In Mumbai

Petrol and Diesel Rate today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai: Fuel prices increased in all metros

Petrol, diesel prices today: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked across the four metros on Saturday, May 29. In the national capital, petrol prices were raised by 26 paise from Rs 93.68 per litre to Rs 93.94 per litre, while diesel prices were increased by 28 paise from Rs 84.61 per litre to Rs 84.89 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. This is the 15th increase in fuel prices since May 4, when state-run oil refiners ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision observed during assembly elections in states such as Tamil Nadu, West Bengal. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Petrol crossed the Rs 100 mark in Mumbai and the new petrol prices in the financial capital stand at Rs 100.19 per litre. Diesel is retailed at Rs 92.17 per litre in Mumbai. Moreover, the petrol rates had already crossed the Rs 100-mark in several cities of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Fuel rates vary across the states in the country due to value-added tax or VAT.

Below are the latest petrol and diesel prices across four metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 93.94 84.89 Mumbai 100.19 92.17 Chennai 95.51 89.65 Kolkata 93.97 87.74 Source: Indian Oil



The state-run oil marketing companies including Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with that of global crude oil prices by taking into account any changes in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Meanwhile, on Friday, May 28, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.30 per cent to $ 69.67 per barrel. The rupee continued its three-day winning streak to gain 15 paise at 72.45 against the US dollar on Friday.