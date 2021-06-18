Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked On Friday. Petrol Above Rs 103 In Mumbai

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked across the four metros on Friday June 18 to fresh all-time highs, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Delhi, the petrol prices have been increased by 27 paise from Rs 96.66 per litre to Rs 96.93 per litre and diesel prices have been raised by 28 paise from Rs 87.41 per litre to Rs 87.69 per litre. In Mumbai, the revised prices of petrol and diesel are Rs 103.08 per litre and Rs 95.14 per litre respectively. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value added tax. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City)

Meanwhile, petrol prices are above Rs 107 and diesel has surpassed the Rs 100 mark at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh.

Here are the latest petrol and diesel prices across the four metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 96.93 87.69 Mumbai 103.08 95.14 Chennai 98.14 92.31 Kolkata 96.84 90.54 Source: Indian Oil

The state-run oil marketing companies - Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with that of the global crude oil prices by taking into account any changes in foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices fell nearly 2 per cent from their highest level in years on June 17 as the dollar strengthened after the US Federal Reserve signaled it might raise interest rates as soon as 2023.

Brent futures fell $1.31, or 1.8 per cent, to settle at $73.08 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.11, or 1.5 per cent, to settle at $71.04.