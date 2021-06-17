Petrol, Diesel Prices Unchanged On Thursday; Petrol Above Rs 96 In Delhi

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices are unchanged across the four metros on Thursday, June 17, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Delhi, the petrol prices are steady at Rs 96.66 per litre and diesel prices are constant at Rs 87.41 per litre. In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel are Rs 102.82 per litre and Rs 94.84 per litre respectively. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value added tax. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City)

Meanwhile, petrol prices are above Rs 107 and diesel has surpassed the Rs 100 mark at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh.

Here are the latest petrol and diesel prices across the four metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 96.66 87.41 Mumbai 102.82 94.84 Chennai 97.91 92.04 Kolkata 96.58 90.25 Source: Indian Oil

The state-run oil marketing companies - Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with that of the global crude oil prices by taking into account any changes in foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices fell on Thursday pressured by a stronger U.S dollar, but losses were limited by a big drop in crude oil inventories in the United States, the world's top oil consumer.

Brent crude oil futures dropped by 74 cents, or 1 per cent, to $73.65 a barrel and U.S crude oil futures fell by 69 cents, or 1 per cent, to $71.46 a barrel.