Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked On Wednesday. Petrol Nears Rs 103 In Mumbai

Fuel Prices Today: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to VAT

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices are hiked again across the four metros on Wednesday, June 16, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Delhi, the petrol prices have been increased by 25 paise from Rs 96.41 per litre to Rs 96.66 per litre and diesel prices have been hiked by 13 paise from Rs 87.28 per litre to Rs 87.41 per litre. In Mumbai, the revised prices of petrol and diesel are Rs 102.82 per litre and Rs 94.84 per litre. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value added tax. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the latest petrol and diesel prices across the four metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 96.66 87.41 Mumbai 102.82 94.84 Chennai 97.91 92.04 Kolkata 96.58 90.25 Source: Indian Oil

The state-run oil marketing companies - Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with that of the global crude oil prices by taking into account any changes in foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose nearly 2 per cent to their highest in more than two years on Tuesday, buoyed by expectations that demand will recover rapidly in the second half of 2021.

Brent crude rose $1.13, or 1.6 per cent, to settle at $73.99 a barrel. The global benchmark hit $74.07 a barrel during the session, its highest since April 2019. U.S oil rose $1.24, or 1.8 per cent, to settle at $72.12 a barrel.