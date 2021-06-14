Petrol, Diesel Prices Touch New Highs, Petrol Above Rs 96 In Delhi

Petrol and Diesel Rate today: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to VAT

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices touched new highs across the four metros on Monday, June 14, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Delhi, the petrol prices were hiked by 29 paise from Rs 96.12 per litre to Rs 96.41 per litre and diesel prices were increased by 30 paise from Rs 86.98 per litre to Rs 87.28 per litre. In Mumbai, the revised prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 102.58 per litre and Rs 94.70 per litre. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value added tax. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the latest petrol and diesel prices across the four metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 96.41 87.28 Mumbai 102.58 94.70 Chennai 97.69 91.92 Kolkata 96.34 90.12 Source: Indian Oil

The state-run oil marketing companies - Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with that of the global crude oil prices by taking into account any changes in foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Meanwhile, oil prices held near multi-year highs on Monday, underpinned by an improved outlook for demand as increased COVID-19 vaccinations help lift travel curbs.

Brent crude was up 14 cents, or 0.2 per cent, at $72.83 and U.S West Texas Intermediate was also up 14 cents, or 0.2 per cent, at $71.05 a barrel, reaching the highest since October 2018.