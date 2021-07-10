Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked Again, Petrol Nears Rs 107-Mark In Mumbai

Petrol and Diesel Rate today in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai: Fuel rates were hikes today

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked across the four metro cities on Saturday, July 10. In the national capital, petrol rates were hiked by 35 paise from Rs 100.56 per litre to Rs 100.91 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. Diesel rates were increased by 26 paise from Rs 89.62 to Rs 89.88 per litre in Delhi. In Mumbai, petrol prices neared the Rs 107-mark today as the revised rate now stands at Rs 106.93 from Rs 106.59 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 97.46 per litre. (Also Read:How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City)

Currently, petrol and diesel rates are the most expensive in Mumbai among the four metro cities of the country, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states in India due to value-added tax.

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 100.91 89.88 Mumbai 106.93 97.46 Chennai 101.67 94.39 Kolkata 101.01 92.97 Source: Indian Oil



Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis by state-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum considering crude oil prices in the international markets and rupee-dollar exchange rate. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Meanwhile, on Friday, July 9, the rupee snapped its losing streak recovered to 74.64 against the US dollar, tracking weaker American currency and inflows for initial public offerings such as Clean Science and Technology and GR Infra projects. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, surged 0.98 per cent to $ 74.85 per barrel yesterday.