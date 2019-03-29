NPS-Swavalamban Scheme: Pension, Minimum Investment, Other Key Details Here

NPS- Swavalamban provides financial security to various economically disadvantaged.

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority's (PFRDA) National Pension System-Swavalamban also known as National Pension System-Lite (NPS-Lite) is a pension scheme designed with intention to secure the future of the people who are economically disadvantaged and who are not financially well to do, according to NSDL's website npscra.nsdl.co.in. Subscribers in the age group of 18 to 60 can join NPS - Lite through the aggregator and contribute till the age of 60. PFRDA has appointed NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited as Central Recordkeeping Agency (CRA) for NPS - Lite.

Here are details of minimum investment, pensions under the National Pension System-Swavalamban:

NPS- Swavalamban provides financial security to various economically disadvantaged groups which consist of poor people usually coming from low income strata and from a lower educational background.

NPS- Swavalamban scheme can be started with minimum investment of sum of Rs 100. Though there is no minimum contribution requirement per year, it is recommended that a contribution of at least Rs.1000 per year is made to ensure reasonable pension after retirement, NSDL noted on its website.

Minimum contribution of Rs.1,000 per year is recommended to avail Swavalamban benefit. However it may be remembered that higher contribution amount will yield higher pension and since Swavalamban benefit is available for contribution upto Rs 12,000, it may be desirable to save higher amounts in your NPS-Swavalamban account, NSDL added.

The contributions under NPS-Swavalamban are invested in a single scheme consisting of equity, corporate bonds and government securities.

Withdrawal Rules:

Upon normal superannuation: - At least 40 per cent of the accumulated pension wealth of the subscriber has to be utilised for purchase of annuity providing for monthly pension of the subscriber and the balance is paid as lump sum to the subscriber.

Upon Death: - The entire accumulated pension wealth would be paid to the nominee/legal heir of the subscriber and there would not be any purchase of annuity/monthly pension.

Exit from NPS before the age of normal superannuation: In case a person wants to withdraw before superannuation, at least 80 per cent of the accumulated pension wealth of the subscriber should be utilised for purchase of an annuity providing the monthly pension of the subscriber and the balance is paid as a lump sum to the subscriber, the NSDL said on its website.

