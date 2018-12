The Union Cabinet on Monday raised to 14 per cent the contribution of the government government towards the National Pension System (NPS). This was a raise of 4 per cent from the existing limit of 10 per cent.

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.