Here's How Much Key Banks Charge For Non-Maintenance Of Minimum Balance

Leading banks of the country such as State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, PNB Bank, among others, charge customers for non-maintenance of average monthly balance (AMB) in their savings accounts. Average Monthly Balance (AMB) is the minimum average of deposits required by the customers in their savings bank accounts. Customers failing to meet the AMB requirements in a month have to bear these penalty charges. However, the amount of penalty varies across banks on the basis of branch location.

Here's a comparison of penalty charges for non-maintenance of AMB in SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and PNB Bank:

State Bank of India (SBI):

SBI customers who have accounts in metro and urban centres are required to maintain an average monthly balance of Rs 3,000. Customers who maintain a balance equal to or less than 50 per cent of the required monthly balance are charged Rs10 per month plus the applicable GST (Goods and Services Tax) rate.

Metro and urban branch (required MAB Rs 3,000) Charges Shortfall <= 50% Rs. 10 + GST Shortfall > 50-75% Rs. 12 + GST Shortfall > 75% Rs. 15 + GST Semi-urban branch (required MAB Rs 2,000) Shortfall <= 50% Rs 7.50 + GST Shortfall > 50-75% Rs 10 + GST Shortfall > 75% Rs.12 + GST Rural (required MAB Rs 1,000) Shortfall <= 50% Rs 5 + GST Shortfall > 50-75% Rs. 7.50 + GST Shortfall > 75% Rs 10 + GST

(As mentioned on SBI's website)

HDFC Bank:

Customers with a regular savings account in HDFC Bank branches located in metro and urban areas are required to maintain an average monthly balance of Rs. 10,000. The AMB required in semi-urban and rural locations is Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 2,500 respectively. The lender charges Rs 150 if the amount in savings account is less than Rs. 10,000 but more than Rs 7, 500, for metro and urban locations.

Description of Charges Regular Savings Account Minimum Average Balance Requirements Metro / Urban branches: AMB Rs.10,000/-, Semi-Urban Branches: AMB Rs.5,000/- , Rural Branches: AQB Rs.2,500/- or Fixed Deposit of Rs. 10,000 for minimum 1 year 1 day period Charges applicable on non-maintenance Balance Non-Maintenance Charges* AMB Slabs Metro & Urban Semi Urban (in Rs.) AMB Requirement -Rs 10,000/- AMB Requirement –Rs. 5,000/- >=7,500 to < 10,000 Rs. 150/- NA >=5,000 to < 7,500 Rs. 300/- NA >=2,500 to < 5,000 Rs. 450/- Rs. 150/- 0 to < 2,500 Rs. 600/- Rs. 300/- * plus taxes as applicable AMB – Average Monthly Balance AQB Slabs (in Rs.) Balance Non-Maintenance Charges* (per quarter) - Rural Branches >= 1000 < 2,500 Rs. 270/- 0 - <1000 Rs. 450/- *plus taxes as applicable AQB – Average Quarterly Balance

(As mentioned on HDFC Bank's official website) ICICI Bank: Customers with a regular savings account in ICICI Bank branches located in metro and urban areas need to maintain an average monthly balance of Rs 10,000. Minimum monthly average balance (MAB)* Metro and Urban locations - Rs.10,000 Semi-urban locations - Rs.5,000 Rural locations - Rs.2,000 Gramin locations - Rs.1,000 Charges for non maintenance of minimum monthly average balance (NMMAB) Metro/Urban/Semi-Urban/Rural locations : Rs. 100 + 5% of the shortfall in required MAB Gramin locations : 5% of the shortfall in required MAB