Paytm's IPO To Unveil On November 8. Know More About It, Here

Paytm's initial public offer (IPO) is all set to be launched on Monday, November 8, 2021 and is worth Rs 18,300 crore, touted to be the biggest ever in India.

Paytm's parent company One97 Communications is going to launch the IPO.

Let us have a look at some of the important details of Paytm's IPO:

Opening and close dates:

The Paytm initial public offer will open for subscription on Monday, November 8 and close on Wednesday, November 10. Interested investors can bid in the lot of six equity shares and multiples. At the upper price band, investors will have to pay Rs 12,900 to get a single lot of One97 Communications.

IPO Price:

The parent company has fixed the price band at Rs 2,080 to Rs 2,150 per equity share for Paytm's upcoming IPO. At upper price band, Paytm will raise Rs 18,300 crore.

Issue Size:

The IPO consists of issuance of fresh equity shares worth Rs 8,300 crore and offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders worth Rs 10,000 crore.

Apart from Paytm's managing director and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, investors like Japan's SoftBank, China's Ant Group and Alibaba as well as Elevation Capital are among the top investors diluting their shares in the company.

Mr Sharma will sell 18.73 lakh shares valued at approximately Rs 402.70 crore.

Quota Break-up:

Retail investors' quota has been fixed at 10 per cent of the net offer. Qualified institutional buyers' (QIBs) quota is fixed at 75 per cent while non-institutional investors' (NIIs) quota has been fixed at 15 per cent.

Paytm is going to utilise the returns from the IPO for various activities like "acquisition of consumers and merchants and providing them with greater access to technology and financial services".

It will also invest in new business ventures, partnerships and acquisitions, while the remaining funds will be used for other corporate activities.