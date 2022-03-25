Paytm Shares Slip Again After A Sharp Rally In Previous Session: 5 Points

Paytm shares had touched a record low of Rs 520 on Wednesday (March 23), 75.81 per cent lower than its issue price.

The stock has been under tremendous selling pressure after a range of analysts and trading experts raised concerns about the company's valuation. Further, stock exchange BSE had sought clarification from Paytm on "significant" price movement.

"We would like to reiterate that the company is committed to comply with the Listing Regulations and any information/announcement, likely to have bearing on the price/volume of the shares of the company would be disclosed, from time to time, to the stock exchanges within stipulated timeline," Paytm had said in its reply.

"Paytm reached new lows, as per the data if we see it has eroded about 75 per cent of investors' wealth over time. The company has wiped out more than Rs 1.03 lakh crore market cap with several events like RBI barring the onboarding of new customers and brokerages downgrading its price. We can expect a further fall in prices as there is no support, it might fall to Rs 425 levels which might be scary for investors. Buying is suggested after some price reversals with a proper base formation and crossing above Rs 800 levels. Fundamentally a good quarterly result along with proper business guidance might drive up the prices which might be a good time to buy," said Manoj Dalmia, Founder and Director, Proficient Equities Ltd.