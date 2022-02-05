Paytm Q3 Loss Widens To Rs 778.4 Crore

Paytm's losses have widened in December quarter period of current fiscal

Digital payments company One97 Communications, the parent entity of Paytm, on Friday reported widening of consolidated loss to Rs 778.5 crore in the December 2021 quarter.

The company had registered a loss of Rs 535.5 crore in the same period a year ago, according to financial results of the company filed at the Bombay stock exchange (BSE).

The consolidated revenue from operations of Paytm, however, increased by about 88 per cent to Rs 1,456.1 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 772 crore it posted in the December 2020 quarter.