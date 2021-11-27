Paytm Net Loss Widens To Rs 473 Crore In September Quarter, Revenue Up 64%

Paytm's revenue from operations in the second quarter of the current fiscal stood at Rs 1,086 crore, compared to Rs 664 crore in the year-ago period, marking a growth of 64 per cent year-on-year.

The jump in revenue was driven by a 52 per cent growth in non-UPI gross merchandise value and over a three-fold rise in growth of financial services and other revenue, according to a regulatory filing by Paytm to the stock exchanges today

The company's revenue from payment services to merchants rose 64 per cent to Rs 400 crore, driven by non-UPI payment volume in payment gateway and growth in devices. Its revenue from payment services to customers was up 54 per cent to Rs 353 crore, driven by an increase in non-UPI payment usage on the consumer platform.

“The growth of non-UPI GMV has driven continued payments revenue growth and our UPI-led payment volume growth is translating to a significant ramp-up of our financial services offering...We have maintained the growth momentum in our payments services business, expanded our financial services business aggressively, and are on our way to pre-COVID volumes for commerce and cloud services,'' said Paytm in its statement today.

On its market debut, Paytm's shares slumped as much as 28 per cent from its issue price, to hit an intraday low of Rs 1,560. The stock had opened for trading at Rs 1,950 on the NSE, marking a decline of 9.3 per cent or Rs 200 from its issue price of Rs 2,150.

Paytm's Rs 18,300 crore IPO has been the biggest in India's corporate history so far - breaking a record held by state-run Coal India, which raised Rs 15,000 crore - almost a decade ago.

Founded in 2010 as a platform for adding credit to mobile phones, Paytm grew rapidly after US ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies listed it as a quick payment option in India. Its use jumped in 2016 after the government announced demonetization - banning high-value currency notes, which boosted digital payments.