Paytm IPO: Here Is How To Check Allotment Status Online

Paytm's IPO consisted of a fresh issue of Rs 8,300 crore and OFS worth Rs 10,000 crore.

Share allotment status for One97 Communications, parent of digital payments company, Paytm opened for allotment on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Paytm's share sale via initial public offering (IPO) which closed on November 10 was subscribed 1.89 times. Paytm raised Rs 18,300 crore in the IPO which was subscribed 1.66 times by the retail investors, 2.79 times by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) and 0.24 times by Non Institutional Investors, data from the National Stock Exchange showed. Paytm shares are expected to list on November 18, which would be the country's biggest ever stock listing.

Paytm's IPO consisted of a fresh issue of Rs 8,300 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders worth Rs 10,000 crore. Paytm allocated shares worth Rs 8,235 crore to more than 100 institutional investors, including the government of Singapore, ahead of the country's largest stock market listing.

Paytm garnered interest from 122 institutional investors who bought more than 38.3 million shares for Rs 2,150 apiece, according to a regulatory document dated November 3.

Paytm IPO: Here Is How To Check Allotment Status For Paytm Shares

Access the BSE website

Select 'equity' in issue type

Select One 97 Communications Limited from the drop-down list

Enter the application number

Enter the PAN number

Click on the 'Search' button to get the status

Access the registrar's website (Link Intime India Private Ltd)