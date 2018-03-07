Paytm Arm Gets SEBI Approval To Sell Investment Products

The approval by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will allow Paytm Money Ltd to become a registered investment advisor, making it the first digital payments firm to sell products such as insurance and mutual funds in India. Paytm Money will start its offerings with direct plan mutual fund investments, the statement added. Paytm also runs the country's biggest e-wallet. Japan's SoftBank and China's Alibaba are among the major backers of Paytm's parent company, One97 Communications Ltd.
