Unfriendly Countries' Gas Buyers Need To Pay In Roubles From April, Says Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that "unfriendly" countries, including all EU members, will need to set up rouble accounts to pay for gas deliveries from April.

"They must open rouble accounts in Russian banks. It is from these accounts that payments will be made for gas delivered starting tomorrow, April 1," Putin said in televised remarks, adding that missing payments will lead to "existing contracts being stopped".

