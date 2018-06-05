Patanjali SIM 144 Plan: How To Avail Patanjali-BSNL Offer And Other Benefits Priced at Rs 144, the Patanjali BSNL 144 Plan will come with benefits such as 60 GBs of mobile data and free voice calls for 30 days, BSNL said.

Patanjali SIM: The BSNL-Patanjali co-branded SIM is currently available to the FMCG company's staff Here are five things to know about Patanjali BSNL 144 Plan for Patanjali SIM:

1. Validity: At Rs 144, a subscriber will get a validity of 30 days, while the denominations of Rs 792 and Rs 1,584 come with validity periods of 180 days and 365 days respectively.



2. Benefits: The Patanjali BSNL 144 plan comes with benefits of free voice calling - with free roaming, 2 GBs of mobile data per day and 100 SMSes per day for the respective validity periods.



3. How to avail: The special plan - Patanjali BSNL 144 - is currently available to members of Patanjali organisations, according to BSNL. These include Bharat Swabhiman Nyas, Patanjali Yog Samiti, Mahila Prakoshta, Yuva Bharat and Patanjali Kisan Seva.



4. "Those who are not members of Patanjali Family can subscribe and buy Swadeshi Samriddhi card of Patanjali and produce the same to buy BSN Patanjali 144 Plan," state-run BSNL said.



5. That means individuals not employed with Patanjali group companies can also access the Patanjali Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM card by subscribing to Swadeshi Samriddhi card, a paid membership card through which the FMCG company offers up to 10 per cent discount on its products. The Patanjali Swadeshi Samriddhi card comes at a membership fee of Rs 100.



