Patanjali Enters Telecom, Ties Up With BSNL For SIM Card: 5 Points Patanjali Ayurved had formally launched its e-commerce operations with website Patanjaliayurved.net earlier this year.

Highlights Only Patanjali staff, office bearers will be able to use SIM card for now If successful, scheme will be extended to general public, says Patanjali Customers to get discount of 10% on Patanjali products with SIM card Here are five things to know about Patanjali's push in the telecom sector, in partnership with BSNL:

1. Only the employees and office bearers of Patanjali will be able to avail the benefits of the Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM card, the company said on microblogging site Twitter. If the scheme is successful, it will be extended to the general public, the company said separately on Facebook.



2. Patanjali Ayurveda said the profits earned from the Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM card will be used in the welfare of the country.

पूज्य @yogrishiramdev जी महाराज द्वारा स्वदेशी समृद्धि सिम कार्ड लॉन्च किया गया।पतंजलि और बीएसएनएल द्वारा संयुक्त रूप से जारी इस खास सिम का फायदा पतंजलि के कार्यकर्ता और संगठन से जुड़े पदाधिकारी उठा सकेंगे। इस सिम से मिलने वाला प्रॉफिट देश हित में लगाया जाएगा। #Patanjali#BSNLpic.twitter.com/f8CR6hXZhx Patanjali Ayurved (@PypAyurved) May 28, 2018

3. After its full launch, customers will get a discount of 10 per cent on Patanjali products with the Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM card, according to ANI. Apart from this, people will also get health, accidental and life insurance benefits, it noted.



4. The Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM card will offer unlimited calls along with 2 GB data and 100 SMSes in a recharge voucher of Rs 144, according to ANI. The agency, however, did not mention the validity period of the recharge pack.



5. The general public will soon be able to get Patanjali Swadeshi-Samriddhi cards from five lakh counters of BSNL, ANI cited Ramdev as saying.



