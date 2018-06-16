How Patanjali-BSNL Rs 144 Plan Compares With Telecom Plans Of Other Companies

Patanjali and BSNL have decided to offer three options to the subscribers, priced at Rs 144, Rs 792 and Rs 1,584. The plans come with fixed benefits for different validity periods under these plans. Subscribers will get 2 GBs of mobile data per day, 100 SMSes per day and free voice calls including roaming under these plans.
Patanjali-BSNL Rs 144 Plan Vs Bharti Airtel Vs Reliance Jio Vs Vodafone India
At Rs 144, the cheapest of the three telecom plans, will come with a validity period of 30 days. That means the subscriber will get a total data benefit of 60 GBs at Rs 144 for a period of 30 days under this plan.
Latest offering from BSNL taking the nation by storm #Swadeshi Is the way to go #Patanjali@yogrishiramdev@CMDBSNL@BSNLCorporate#Indiapic.twitter.com/XhwSxNxt3IBSNLMH (@BSNL_MH) May 29, 2018
Special enterprise plan for Patanjali group "PAN India Patanjali-BSN 144 plan" under Prepaid Mobile service in Karnataka Circle for 365 days. Valid till 07-06-2019. pic.twitter.com/e9anOumOxIBSNL_Karnataka (@BSNL_KTK) June 12, 2018
This Patanjali-BSNL telecom tariff plan is comparable with some of the 2 GBs per day plans from Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone India which come with a validity period of 28 days each.
Bharti Airtel currently offers free voice calls (local, STD and roaming) along with 2 GBs of data per day, among other benefits, for a validity period of 28 days in a recharge pack priced at Rs. 249.
In a recharge pack priced at Rs 198, Reliance Jio offers 3.5 GBs per day of high speed data for a period of 28 days. The data benefit of 3.5 GBs per day is available for the month of June, according to Reliance Jio. Previously, Reliance Jio offered 2 GBs of data per day at high speed, among other benefits including free voice calls, for the same validity period.
Vodafone India offers 2 GBs of data per day at 4G/3G speed, among other benefits including free voice calls (local, STD and roaming), for a validity period of 28 days in a recharge pack priced at Rs 255, according to the telecom company's website - vodafone.in.
Patanjali-BSNL Rs 792 plan
The next Patanjali-BSNL telecom tariff plan - to be used with the Patanjali-BSNL co-branded SIM - is priced at Rs 792 and comes with a validity period of 180 days. Under this option, the subscriber gets a total of 360 GBs of mobile data, for the validity period .
Patanjali-BSNL Rs 1,584 plan
The most expensive Patanjali-BSNL plan announced by the companies so far is priced at Rs 1,584. This plan comes with a validity period of 365 days. That makes for a total data benefit of 730 GBs during this period.
Currently, Patanjali Ayurved offers a wide range of products from segments such as food, ayurvedic medicine, cosmetics, home care and personal care products.
Patanjali Ayurved-BSNL SIM card is open to non-Patanjali employees too; here's how to avail it
"Those who are not members of Patanjali Family can subscribe and buy Swadeshi Samriddhi card of Patanjali and produce the same to buy BSN Patanjali 144 plan," BSNL had said on microblogging site last month. That means individuals not employed with Patanjali group organisations can apply for the Patanjali shopping card - Swadeshi Samriddhi card - to avail the SIM.
Patanjali Swadeshi Samriddhi card comes at a membership fee of Rs. 100. Shoppers holding a Patanjali Swadeshi Samriddhi card get a 10 per cent discount on the company's products.