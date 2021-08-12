Passenger Vehicle Sales Touched 2.64 Lakh Units In July 2021

Passenger vehicles sales witnessed 44 per cent growth in July 2021 compared to corresponding period

As lockdowns in several states across the country have been eased and the Coronavirus infection rate has considerably come down in the last two months, the domestic passenger vehicles sales witnessed a huge rise of 44 per cent as 2,64,442 units were sold in July 2021 compared to 1,82,779 units sold during the same month of 2020.

According to the data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), approximately 1,30,080 passenger cars were sold in July 2021 against 1,02,773 passenger cars sold in the same month of 2020.

Two wheeler sales in July 2021 however fell to 12,53,937 units in July compared to 12,81,354 units sold in the corresponding period of last year.

At the same time though, the sales of scooters jumped to 3,66,292 units in July 2021, against 3,34,288 units in the same month of last fiscal.

Electric vehicle sales saw a stupendous growth in July 2021, as 1,270 units were sold compared to only 143 units sold during July 2020.

“Indian Automobile Industry continues to face heavy headwinds in the form of global semi-conductor shortage and steep rise in commodity prices. On one hand, the industry is managing such supply chain challenges while ensuring the safety of its people, and on the other hand, Industry is also keeping a close eye on the onset of the 3rd wave in India and across the world,” said Director General of SIAM, Rajesh Menon.