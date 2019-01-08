NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Passenger Vehicle Sales Drop 3% In December: Dealers' Body

The data, based on vehicle registrations, was released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA).

Auto | | Updated: January 08, 2019 12:34 IST
Two-wheeler sales rose 11%, data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association showed


Retail passenger vehicles sales fell 3 per cent in December from a year ago, while two-wheeler sales rose 11 per cent, according to data from the country's car dealers' association.

"We hope that it will act as a barometer for the industry as well as for the policy makers and help understand the on-the-ground situation of auto sales," Ashish Harsharaj Kale, president of FADA, said in a statement.

Dealers are holding 35-40 days worth of inventory for passenger vehicles and 55-60 days worth of inventory for two-wheelers, according to a survey conducted by FADA.

