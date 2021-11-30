Parliament Panel Seeks Extension To Submit Report On Data Protection Bill

Parliamentary panel will seek time to submit report on data protection bill from Lok Sabha

The much awaited report on the Personal Data Protection Bill is all set to be delayed further and will now be tabled in Parliament during the last week of the ongoing Winter session, as the joint committee which is looking into it, has sought extension for its presentation.

The committee will move a motion in Lok Sabha tomorrow, i.e. on December 1, to seek extension of time for submitting its report till the last week of the ongoing Winter session.

Chairman of the joint parliamentary committee on the bill, P P Chaudhary will move the motion tomorrow in Lok Sabha.

The Winter session, which had commenced on November 29, is to continue till December 23, 2021.

Wrapping up two years of discussions, the joint parliamentary committee had adopted the draft report on the Bill last week.

"That this House do extend up to the last week of the Winter Session of Parliament, 2021, the time for presentation of the Report of the Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019," the revised list of business for Lok Sabha for December 1, read.

The draft bill seeks to regulate the use of individual's data by the government and private companies.

The joint committee of Parliament was formed in December 2019 and the bill, which was introduced in Lok Sabha by the then minister for electronics and information technology Ravi Shankar Prasad, on December 11, 2019, was sent to it for deliberations amid protests by Opposition parties on its various clauses.

The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 seeks to provide for protection of personal data of individuals, and establishes a Data Protection Authority for the same.

The joint committee was expected to submit its report on the bill in the Budget session earlier this year, however its chairman Mr Chaudhary, who is a BJP MP, had moved a motion in July seeking extension up to the Winter Session of Parliament to submit its report.

That was for the fifth occasion when the panel's tenure had received an extension. Prior to that also the panel could not submit its report after its previous chairperson BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi had become a minister in central government.