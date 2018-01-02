Parliament Clears Amendment To Bankruptcy Bill

Replying to the debate in the upper house of Parliament, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the proposed changes in rules were expected to help streamline the process of selecting buyers for stressed assets.
The aim was to exclude wilful defaulters from taking over the management of companies after banks had taken losses on loans.
Several opposition lawmakers expressed concern the new rules could reduce competition for stressed assets and result in lower recoveries for creditors.
In June, the central bank ordered 12 of the country's biggest loan defaulters to be forced into bankruptcy courts as it tries to cut a record $147 billion of soured loans that have accumulated in the country's banking sector.
