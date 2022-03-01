Parag Hikes Gowardhan Brand Milk Prices By Rs 2 Per Litre

Parag has hiked Gowardhan brand milk prices by Rs 2 per litre

A day after Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) which markets milk and related products under Amul brand, raised the prices by Rs 2 a litre effective from today (March 1, 2022), Parag Milk Foods Limited has followed suit and raised the price of its Gowardhan brand of cow milk by Rs 2 per litre.

The price hike comes into effect from today.

With the hike in prices, Gowardhan Gold milk will now cost Rs 50, up from Rs 48 per litre, Parag Milk said in a statement.

Similarly Gowardhan Fresh, which is the toned variety, will now cost Rs 48, against Rs 46 per litre earlier.

Parag Milk Foods chairman Devendra Shah said, "this price hike is being done after almost three years due to rise in costs of energy, packaging, logistics and cattle feed that has led to an increase in the overall cost of operation and milk production."

Parag Milk Foods said the input cost of dairy farmers have gone up.

As milk demand increase during summer, farmers need to be adequately compensated to ensure sustained milk production.

The company has also cut trade discounts and other costs and have passed on higher increases to the farmers at this point in time to motivate them in this difficult period.