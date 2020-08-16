Pandara Market: A Paradigm Shift To The Experience

Restaurants are clearly aiming for incremental increase, with greater reliance on deliveries

Delhi's Pandara market, where families have been going for gastronomic delight for generations is trying to revive itself from the biggest business shock. While deliveries started to increase over the last two months, there are footfalls that have just started since the past three weeks. Vinod Gulati, President, Pandara Road Market believes, "the market is gradually reviving; home deliveries and takeaways have risen by 30-40 per cent." Pulkit Wadhwa, Co-Owner, Pindi Restaurant says "there has been a 30-40 per cent increase in takeaways and home deliveries since we reopened. There has also been a gradual increase in the percentage of reservations, especially on weekends."

The hygiene standard is what consumers now focus most on before they decide to order their favourite dishes, as they observe the measures taken by restaurants to ensure all precautions are being taken in the midst of the pandemic. Vaibhav Bajaj, Owner, Havemore Restaurant feels consumers are only sticking to tried and tested meals. He says, "We have noticed that people are sticking to certain favourite dishes rather than trying new dishes from the menu."

The aim is to enhance the customer experience and enable them to relive fond memories with their families for celebrations and get-togethers, Rinchen Wongdhen, Co-Owner, Ichiban says, "Festivals have always helped us. Even during the lockdown on Father's Day, we witnessed 70 per cent rise in our sales".

Pulkit Wadhwa, Co-Owner, Pindi Restaurant feels, "It is the need of the hour to work on expanding our delivery services to Gurugram and Noida due to a rise in demand." Restaurants are clearly evolving, upgrading themselves in the packaging space and adopting safe and hygienic methods.