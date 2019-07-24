Steps To Update Address Given On Your PAN (Permanent Account Number) Card

Permanent Account Number or PAN, a ten-digit alphanumeric identifier, is issued by Income Tax Department. Each assessee (such as individual, firm or company) is issued a unique PAN. Subscribers can submit an online request for change in the communication address fed into the PAN database. This can be done through an online facility provided by NSDL (National Securities Depository Limited) on its e-governance website, tin.nsdl.com. Tax Information Network (TIN), an Income Tax initiative, offers the facility of processing any changes in a communication address associated with a PAN (Permanent Account Number) card.

Each assessee (such as individual, firm or company) is issued an unique PAN.

Given below are 10 things to know about updating address in PAN card:

For any update in existing PAN details, applicant is required to fill the form 'Request for New PAN card or/and Changes or Correction in PAN Data Form', according to NSDL's website. The form is freely downloadable from the NSDL e-governance-TIN website. It is also available with the TIN-Facilitation centre. Applicant must fill all the columns of the form and should tick the box on the left margin of address for communication. However, in case of online application, this box is ticked by default. Applicant is required to indicate whether the address being given is a residence or office address. It is mandatory for all applicants other than individuals and HUF (Hindu Undivided Family) to mention office address as address for communication, according to NSDL. If the applicant wants to update any other address, they are required to fill the details of the same in an additional sheet which is to be attached with the form. It is mandatory for the applicant to provide proof of communication address. If change in any other address is sought, the applicant has to provide proof of the same, according to NSDL. Form along with supporting documents can be submitted at any of the NSDL TIN-facilitation centre or PAN centre. For online applications, duly signed and photo affixed acknowledgement receipt along-with supporting documents can be sent to the following address: Income Tax PAN services unit (Managed by NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited), 5th Floor, Mantri Sterling, Plot No. 341, Survey No. 997/8, Model Colony, Near Deep Bungalow Chowk, Pune - 411 016.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.